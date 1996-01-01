George Clooney (born May 6, 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky) first became famous with the television series ER (1994-1999). He acted in movies like One Fine Day (1996) with Michelle Pfeiffer, Batman & Robin (1997) by Joel Schumacher, Out of Sight (1998) with Jennifer Lopez by Steven Soderbergh, Three Kings (1999) by David O. Russell, The Perfect Storm (2000) by Wolfgang Petersen. He was directed by Soderbergh in the trilogy Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) with Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. He starred in Syriana (2005) by Stephen Gaghan, Michael Clayton (2007) by Tony Gilroy, Up In The Air (2009) by Jason Reitman, The Descendants (2011) by Alexander Payne. He was directed by the Coen Brothers in O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), Intolerable Cruelty (2003), Burn After Reading (2008), Hail Caesar! (2016). He acted with Sandra Bullock in Gravity (2013) by Alfonso Cuarón, with Julia Roberts in Money Monster (2016) by Jodie Foster. He directed Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Good Night, and Good Luck (2006), Leatherheads (2008), The Ides of March (2012), The Monuments Men (2014), Suburbicon (2017), The Tender Bar (2021). He directed and starred in The Midnight Sky (2020). On television, he directed and acted in Catch 22 (2019) from the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller.

