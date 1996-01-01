Golden Globes logo

13 Nominations
3 Wins
George Clooney (born May 6, 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky) first became famous with the television series ER (1994-1999). He acted in movies like One Fine Day (1996) with Michelle Pfeiffer, Batman & Robin (1997) by Joel Schumacher, Out of Sight (1998) with Jennifer Lopez by Steven Soderbergh, Three Kings (1999) by David O. Russell, The Perfect Storm (2000) by Wolfgang Petersen. He was directed by Soderbergh in the trilogy Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) with Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. He starred in Syriana (2005) by Stephen Gaghan, Michael Clayton (2007) by Tony Gilroy, Up In The Air (2009) by Jason Reitman, The Descendants (2011) by Alexander Payne. He was directed by the Coen Brothers in O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), Intolerable Cruelty (2003), Burn After Reading (2008), Hail Caesar! (2016). He acted with Sandra Bullock in Gravity (2013) by Alfonso Cuarón, with Julia Roberts in Money Monster (2016) by Jodie Foster. He directed Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Good Night, and Good Luck (2006), Leatherheads (2008), The Ides of March (2012), The Monuments Men (2014), Suburbicon (2017), The Tender Bar (2021). He directed and starred in The Midnight Sky (2020). On television, he directed and acted in Catch 22 (2019) from the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller.

Read more on George Clooney by Jenny Cooney.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - George Clooney, 2015 by Philip Berk.

 

 

2015 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
2012 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Descendants, The

2006 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Syriana

2001 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
O Brother, Where Art Thou?

2012 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Ides of March, The

2012 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Ides of March, The

2010 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Up In The Air

2008 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Michael Clayton

2006 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Good Night, and Good Luck

2006 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Good Night, and Good Luck

2001 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Fail Safe

1998 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
ER

1997 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
ER

1996 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
ER
