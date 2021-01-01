George Cukor (born July 7, 1899, in New York City, died January 24, 1983) directed plays on Broadway, then classic Hollywood movies such as What Price Hollywood? (1932), A Bill of Divorcement (1932) with John Barrymore and Katherine Hepburn, Little Women (1933) with Katherine Hepburn from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, Dinner at Eight (1933), David Copperfield (1935) from the 1850 novel by Charles Dickens, Romeo and Juliet (1936) with Norma Shearer and Leslie Howard from the play by William Shakespeare, Camille (1936) with Greta Garbo, The Women (1939), The Philadelphia Story (1940) with Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn and James Stewart, Gaslight (1944) with Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer, Adam's Rib (1949) with Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, Born Yesterday (1950) with Judy Holliday, A Star is Born (1954) with Judy Garland and James Mason, The Chapman Report (1962), My Fair Lady (1964) with Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison, Rich and Famous (1981) with Candice Bergen and Jacqueline Bisset.