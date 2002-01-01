Golden Globes logo

George Hamilton (born in Memphis, Tennessee, August 12, 1939) acted in movies like Home from the Hill (1960) by Vincent Minnelli with Robert Mitchum, Where the Boys Are (1960) with Connie Francis, Light in the Piazza (1962) with Olivia de Havilland and Yvette Mimieux, Viva Maria! (1965) by Luis Malle with Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Moreau, Love at First Bite (1979), Zorro, the Gay Blade (1981), The Godfather Part III (1990) by Francis Ford Coppola, Hollywood Ending (2002) by Woody Allen.

Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Troy Donahue and George Hamilton by Philip Berk.

1960 Winner

1960 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Crime & Punishment, USA

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Zorro, The Gay Blade

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Love at First Bite
