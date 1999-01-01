George Lucas (born in Modesto, California May 14, 1944) founded Lucasfilm in 1971 and ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) in 1975, he directed American Graffiti (1973) produced by Francis Coppola, wrote and directed Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) with Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, produced and co-wrote Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983). Lucas wrote the story for the series starring Harrison Ford directed by Steven Spielberg, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Lucasfilm and Zootrope co-produced Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) with Jeff Bridges directed by Francis Coppola. Lucas directed the Star Wars prequels The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), Revenge of the Sith (2005). He served as creative consultant on the Star Wars sequel The Force Awakens (2015) directed by J.J. Abrams.
