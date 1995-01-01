2 Nominations
George Miller is a writer, director, and producer who first came to prominence writing and directing Mad Max (1979) and its sequels Mad Max 2 (1981) and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985). He went on to write and direct Lorenzo's Oil (1992), Babe: Pig In The CIty (1998) (having also written Babe (1995)), Happy Feet (2006), and Happy Feet Two (2011). He was nominated for his first Golden Globe Award for his return to the Mad Max franchise with Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).
2016 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureMad Max: Fury Road
1983 Nominee
Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)Man from Snowy River, The