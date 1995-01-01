George Miller is a writer, director, and producer who first came to prominence writing and directing Mad Max (1979) and its sequels Mad Max 2 (1981) and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985). He went on to write and direct Lorenzo's Oil (1992), Babe: Pig In The CIty (1998) (having also written Babe (1995)), Happy Feet (2006), and Happy Feet Two (2011). He was nominated for his first Golden Globe Award for his return to the Mad Max franchise with Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).