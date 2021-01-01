George Sanders (born July 3, 1906, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, died April 25, 1972) started his career on stage in London, acted in movies like Rebecca (1940) and Foreign Correspondent (1940) by Alfred Hitchcock, The Moon and Sixpence (1942) from the 1919 novel by W. Somerset Maugham, This Land is Mine (1943) by Jean Renoir, The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) from the 1890 novel by Oscar Wilde, Lured (1947) by Douglas Sirk, The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947), All About Eve (1950) by Joseph Mankiewicz with Bette Davis, Viaggio in Italia (Journey to Italy, 1954) by Roberto Rossellini with Ingrid Bergman, Witness to Murder (1954) with Barbara Stanwyck, While the City Sleeps (1956) by Fritz Lang, A Shot in the Dark (1964) by Blake Edwards with Peter Sellers. He wrote the autobiography Memoirs of a Professional Cad (1960).