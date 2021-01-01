George Stevens (born in Oakland, California, December 18, 1904, died March 8, 1975) directed movies like Alice Adams (1935) with Katherine Hepburn, Annie Oakley (1935) with Barbara Stanwyck, Swing Time (1936) with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Gunga Din (1939) with Cary Grant, Penny Serenade (1941) with Irene Dunne and Cary Grant, Woman of the Year (1942) with Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn, I Remember Mama (1948) with Irene Dunne, A Place in the Sun (1951) with Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor, the Western Shane (1953) with Alan Ladd, Giant (1956) with James Dean, The Diary of Anne Frank (1959), The Only Game in Town (1970) with Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor.