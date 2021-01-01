Golden Globes logo

George Stevens

4 Nominations
1 Wins
George Stevens (born in Oakland, California, December 18, 1904, died March 8, 1975) directed movies like Alice Adams (1935) with Katherine Hepburn, Annie Oakley (1935) with Barbara Stanwyck, Swing Time (1936) with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Gunga Din (1939) with Cary Grant, Penny Serenade (1941) with Irene Dunne and Cary Grant, Woman of the Year (1942) with Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn, I Remember Mama (1948) with Irene Dunne, A Place in the Sun (1951) with Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor, the Western Shane (1953) with Alan Ladd, Giant (1956) with James Dean, The Diary of Anne Frank (1959), The Only Game in Town (1970) with Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor.

1960 Winner

1960 Winner

Promoting International Understanding
Diary of Anne Frank, The

1960 Nominee

1960 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Diary of Anne Frank, The

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Giant

1952 Nominee

1952 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
A Place In The Sun
