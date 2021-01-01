Golden Globes logo

Geraldine Page (born November 22, 1924 in Kirksville, Missouri, died June 13, 1987) acted in Hondo (1953) with John Wayne, in Summer and Smoke (1961) with Lawrence Harvey and Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) with Paul Newman both from plays by Tennessee Williams that she had performed on the Broadway stage. She acted in Toys in the Attic (1963) from the 1960 play by Lillian Hellman, Dear Heart (1964) with Glenn Ford, You’re a Big Boy Now (1966) by Francis Coppola, The Beguiled (1971) with Clint Eastwood, Pete ‘n’ Tillie (1972) by Martin Ritt, Interiors (1978) by Woody Allen, The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984), The Trip to Bountiful (1985) from the 1953 play by Horton Foote.

1963 Winner

1963 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Sweet Bird of Youth

1962 Winner

1962 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Summer and Smoke

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Nazi Hunter: The Beate Klarsfeld Story

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Trip To Bountiful, The

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Interiors

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Pete 'n' Tillie

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
You're a Big Boy Now

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Dear Heart

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Toys in the Attic
