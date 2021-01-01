Geraldine Page (born November 22, 1924 in Kirksville, Missouri, died June 13, 1987) acted in Hondo (1953) with John Wayne, in Summer and Smoke (1961) with Lawrence Harvey and Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) with Paul Newman both from plays by Tennessee Williams that she had performed on the Broadway stage. She acted in Toys in the Attic (1963) from the 1960 play by Lillian Hellman, Dear Heart (1964) with Glenn Ford, You’re a Big Boy Now (1966) by Francis Coppola, The Beguiled (1971) with Clint Eastwood, Pete ‘n’ Tillie (1972) by Martin Ritt, Interiors (1978) by Woody Allen, The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984), The Trip to Bountiful (1985) from the 1953 play by Horton Foote.
