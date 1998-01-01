Gérard Depardieu (born 27 December 1948 in Châteauroux, France) starred in many French movies, such as Going Places (1974) and Get Out Your Handkerchiefs (1978) by Bertrand Blier, The Last Metro (1980) by François Truffaut with Catherine Deneuve, LouLou (1980) by Maurice Pialat with Isabelle Huppert, Jean de Florette (1986) by Claude Berri with Ives Montand, Camille Claudel (1998) with Isabelle Adjani, Cyrano de Bergerac (1990) directed by Jean-Paul Rappeneau from the 1897 novel by Edmond Rostand, Germinal (1993) directed Claude Berri from the 1885 novel by Emile Zola, Potiche (2010) by Francois Ozon. He acted in Italian movies like The Last Woman (1976) by Marco Ferreri, 1900 (1976) by Bernardo Bertolucci, and in English in movies like Green Card (1990) by Peter Weir with Andie MacDowell, 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992) by Ridley Scott, Vatel (2000) by Roland Joffé, Life of Pi (2012) by Ang Lee.