Golden Globes logo

Gina Lollobrigida

3 Nominations
1 Wins
Gina Lollobrigida

Luigina “Gina” Lollobrigida (born July 4, 1927 in Rome, Italy), nicknamed “ La Lollo,” starred in Italian, French and American movies, like Pane, Amore e Fantasia (Bread, Love and Dreams, 1953) directed by Luigi Comencini costarring Vittorio De Sica, La Provinciale (The Wayward Wife, 1953) by Mario Soldati with Gabriele Ferzetti, La donna più Bella del Mondo (Beautiful But Dangerous, 1955) with Vittorio Gassman, Venere Imperiale (Imperial Venus 1962). She acted with Humphrey Bogart in Beat the Devil (1953) by John Huston, with Errol Flynn in Crossed Swords (1954), with Anthony Quinn in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956), with Tony Curtis and Burt Lancaster in Trapeze (1956), with Ives Montand and Marcello Mastroianni in The Law (1959) by Jules Dassin, with Frank Sinatra in Never So Few (1959), with Yul Brynner in Solomon and Sheba (1959) by King Vidor, with Rock Hudson in Come September (1961) by Robert Mulligan, with Sean Connery in Woman of Straw (1964), with Telly Savalas in Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell (1968).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1961 Winner

1961 Winner

World Film Favorites
Gina Lollobrigida

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Falcon Crest

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.