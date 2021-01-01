Luigina “Gina” Lollobrigida (born July 4, 1927 in Rome, Italy), nicknamed “ La Lollo,” starred in Italian, French and American movies, like Pane, Amore e Fantasia (Bread, Love and Dreams, 1953) directed by Luigi Comencini costarring Vittorio De Sica, La Provinciale (The Wayward Wife, 1953) by Mario Soldati with Gabriele Ferzetti, La donna più Bella del Mondo (Beautiful But Dangerous, 1955) with Vittorio Gassman, Venere Imperiale (Imperial Venus 1962). She acted with Humphrey Bogart in Beat the Devil (1953) by John Huston, with Errol Flynn in Crossed Swords (1954), with Anthony Quinn in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956), with Tony Curtis and Burt Lancaster in Trapeze (1956), with Ives Montand and Marcello Mastroianni in The Law (1959) by Jules Dassin, with Frank Sinatra in Never So Few (1959), with Yul Brynner in Solomon and Sheba (1959) by King Vidor, with Rock Hudson in Come September (1961) by Robert Mulligan, with Sean Connery in Woman of Straw (1964), with Telly Savalas in Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell (1968).