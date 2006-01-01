Gina Rodriguez

Golden Globes logo

Gina Rodríguez (born July 30, 1984 in Chicago, Illinois, from Puerto Rican parents), graduated from NUY’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2006. She acted in the daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful (2011-2012), she starred in the movies Filly Brown (2012), and Sleeping with the Fishes (2013). Rodriguez stars in the TV comedy Jane the Virgin (2014-2016).

2015 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Jane The Virgin

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Jane The Virgin

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Jane The Virgin
