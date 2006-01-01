Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodríguez (born July 30, 1984 in Chicago, Illinois, from Puerto Rican parents), graduated from NUY’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2006. She acted in the daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful (2011-2012), she starred in the movies Filly Brown (2012), and Sleeping with the Fishes (2013). Rodriguez stars in the TV comedy Jane the Virgin (2014-2016).