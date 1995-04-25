Golden Globes logo

1 Nominations
Ginger Rogers (born Virginia McMath in Independence, Missouri, July 16, 1911, died April 25, 1995) acted in vaudeville and on Broadway, in movie musicals with Fred Astaire, such as The Gay Divorcee (1934), Top Hat (1935), Swing Time (1936), Shall We Dance (1937), in dramas like Stage Door (1937) with Katherine Hepburn, Kitty Foyle (1940), in comedies like Vivacious Lady (1938) with James Stewart, Bachelor Mother (1939) with David Niven, Roxie Hart (1942) by William Wellman, The Major and the Minor (1942) by Billy Wilder, Monkey Business (1952) by Howard Hawks.

1953 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Monkey Business
