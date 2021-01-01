Golden Globes logo

Glenda Jackson

8 Nominations
1 Wins

Glenda Jackson (born in Birkenhead, Cheshire, England, May 9, 1936) acted in movies like Women in Love (1970) by Ken Russell, Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) by John Schlesinger, Mary, Queen of Scots (1971) with Vanessa Redgrave, A Touch of Class (1973) with George Segal, The Romantic Englishwoman (1975) by Joseph Losey, Hedda (1975) from the 1891 play by Henrik Ibsen Hedda Gabler, The Incredible Sarah (1976) about Sarah Bernhardt, Stevie (1978) about poet Stevie Smith, House Calls (1978) with Walter Matthau. On television, she acted in The Patricia Neal Story (1981), Sakharov (1984).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1974 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Touch of Class, A

1985 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Sakharov

1982 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Patricia Neal Story, The

1979 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Stevie

1977 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Incredible Sarah, The

1976 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Hedda

1972 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Mary, Queen of Scots

1971 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Women In Love
