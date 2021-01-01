Glenda Jackson (born in Birkenhead, Cheshire, England, May 9, 1936) acted in movies like Women in Love (1970) by Ken Russell, Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) by John Schlesinger, Mary, Queen of Scots (1971) with Vanessa Redgrave, A Touch of Class (1973) with George Segal, The Romantic Englishwoman (1975) by Joseph Losey, Hedda (1975) from the 1891 play by Henrik Ibsen Hedda Gabler, The Incredible Sarah (1976) about Sarah Bernhardt, Stevie (1978) about poet Stevie Smith, House Calls (1978) with Walter Matthau. On television, she acted in The Patricia Neal Story (1981), Sakharov (1984).
