Glenn Close (born March 19, 1947, in Greenwich Connecticut) is a New York stage actress, a movie and TV star. She acted in her first movie playing Robin William’s mother in The World According to Garp (1982) directed by George Roy Hill from the novel by John Irving; she was part of the ensemble cast of The Big Chill (1983) by Lawrence Kasdan. She acted with Robert Redford in The Natural (1984) directed by Barry Levinson from the novel by Bernard Malamud, with Michael Douglas in Fatal Attraction (1987) by Adrian Lyne, with Jonn Malkovich in Dangerous Liaisons (1988) by Stephen Frears, with Jeremy Irons in Reversal of Fortune (1990) by Barbet Schoeder.  Close was Cruella deVil in 101 Dalmations (1996), a prisoner of the Japanese during World War II in Paradise Road (1997) by Bruce Beresford, a woman living as a man in Albert Nobbs (2011) by Rodrigo Garcia. On Broadway, she acted in the play by Ariel Dorfman The Death and the Maiden (1992) directed by Mike Nichols, in the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber Sunset Blvd (1995). On television, she starred in the TV series Damages (2007-2012). Close stars in The Wife (2018) with Jonathan Pryce, Hillbilly Elegy (2020) by Ron Howard, Swan Song (2021) with Mahershala Ali.

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Wife, The

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Damages

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
The Lion in Winter (2004)

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Hillbilly Elegy

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Damages

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Albert Nobbs

Best Song Motion Picture
Albert Nobbs

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Damages

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Shield, The

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
101 Dalmatians

Best Television Motion Picture
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Sarah, Plain and Tall

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Fatal Attraction

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Maxie

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Something About Amelia
