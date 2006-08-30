Golden Globes logo

Glenn Ford (born Gwyllyn Ford in Quebec, Canada, May 1, 1916, died August 30, 2006) acted in movies like Texas (1941) with William Holden, Gilda (1946) with Rita Hayworth, A Stolen Life (1946) with Bette Davis, The Big Heat (1953) by Fritz Lang with Gloria Grahame, Blackboard Jungle (1955) by Richard Brooks with Sidney Poitier, The Teahouse of the August Moon (1956) with Marlon Brando, 3:10 to Yuma (1957), Don’t Go Near the Water (1957), The Sheepman (1958) with Shirley MacLaine, The Gazebo (1959) with Debbie Reynolds, Cimarron (1960), Pocketful of Miracles (1961) by Frank Capra, The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) by Vincent Minnelli, Dear Heart (1964) with Geraldine Page, Superman (1978) by Richard Donner with Christopher Reeve.

1962 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pocketful of Miracles

1958 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Don't Go Near The Water

1957 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Teahouse of the August Moon, The
