Gloria Grahame (born in Los Angeles, California, November 28, 1923, died October 5, 1981) acted in movies like It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) by Frank Capra, the noirs Crossfire (1947) by Edward Dmytryk and In a Lonely Place (1950) by Nicholas Ray, The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) by Vincent Minnelli with Kirk Douglas, Sudden Fear (1952) with Joan Crawford, the musical Oklahoma! (1955), The Big Heat (1953) and Human Desire (1954) both directed by Fritz Lang and starring Glenn Ford.