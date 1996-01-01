Goldie Hawn (born November 21, 1945 in Washington, D.C.) started on television in the sketch comedy Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In (1968-1970). In movies she acted in Cactus Flower (1969), Butterflies Are Free (1972), The Sugarland Express (1974) by Steven Spielberg, Shampoo (1975) by Hal Ashby with Warren Beatty, Foul Play (1978) with Chevy Chase, Private Benjamin (1980), Best Friends (1982) by Norman Jewison with Burt Reynolds, Swing Shift (1984) and Overboard (1987) with Kurt Russell, Bird on a Wire (1990) with Mel Gibson, Death Becomes Her (1992) with Bruce Willis and Meryl Streep, The First Wives Club (1996) with Bette Midler and Diane Keaton, Everyone Says I Love You (1996) by Woody Allen, HouseSitter (2002) with Steve Martin, The Banger Sisters (2002) with Susan Sarandon.
In 2017 Hawn played Amy Schumer’s mother in Snatched.
