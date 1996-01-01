Golden Globes logo

Goldie Hawn (born November 21, 1945 in Washington, D.C.) started on television in the sketch comedy Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In (1968-1970). In movies she acted in Cactus Flower (1969), Butterflies Are Free (1972), The Sugarland Express (1974) by Steven Spielberg, Shampoo (1975) by Hal Ashby with Warren Beatty, Foul Play (1978) with Chevy Chase, Private Benjamin (1980), Best Friends (1982) by Norman Jewison with Burt Reynolds, Swing Shift (1984) and Overboard (1987) with Kurt Russell, Bird on a Wire (1990) with Mel Gibson, Death Becomes Her (1992) with Bruce Willis and Meryl Streep, The First Wives Club (1996) with Bette Midler and Diane Keaton, Everyone Says I Love You (1996) by Woody Allen, HouseSitter (2002) with Steve Martin, The Banger Sisters (2002) with Susan Sarandon.

In 2017 Hawn played Amy Schumer’s mother in Snatched.

1970 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Cactus Flower

2003 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Banger Sisters, The

1983 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Best Friends

1981 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Private Benjamin

1979 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Foul Play

1977 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Duchess and The Dirtwater Fox, The

1976 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Shampoo

1973 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Butterflies Are Free

1970 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Cactus Flower
