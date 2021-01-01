Grace Kelly (born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 12, 1929, died September 14, 1982) acted in Hollywood movies like the Western High Noon (1952) by Fred Zinneman with Gary Cooper, Mogambo (1953) by John Ford with Clark Gable and Ava Gardner, The Country Girl (1954) with Bing Crosby and William Holden, High Society (1956) with Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. She was directed by Alfred Hitchcock in Dial M for Murder (1954) with Ray Milland, Rear Window (1954) with James Stewart, To Catch a Thief (1955) with Cary Grant. She retired from acting after marrying Prince Rainier of Monaco in April 1956.