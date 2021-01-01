Golden Globes logo

Grace Kelly

3 Nominations
3 Wins

Grace Kelly (born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 12, 1929, died September 14, 1982) acted in Hollywood movies like the Western High Noon (1952) by Fred Zinneman with Gary Cooper, Mogambo (1953) by John Ford with Clark Gable and Ava Gardner, The Country Girl (1954) with Bing Crosby and William Holden, High Society (1956) with Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. She was directed by Alfred Hitchcock in Dial M for Murder (1954) with Ray Milland, Rear Window (1954) with James Stewart, To Catch a Thief (1955) with Cary Grant. She retired from acting after marrying Prince Rainier of Monaco in April 1956.

1956 Winner

World Film Favorites
1955 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Country Girl, The

1954 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Mogambo
