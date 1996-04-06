Golden Globes logo

Greer Garson (born in London, England, September 29, 1904, died April 6, 1996) was discovered by Louis B. Mayer and signed to an MGM studio contract in 1937. She acted in movies like Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1938) with Robert Donat, Pride and Prejudice (1940) with Laurence Olivier, Blossoms in the Dust (1941) by Mervyn LeRoy, Mrs. Miniver (1942) by William Wyler, Random Harvest (1942) with Ronald Coleman, Madame Curie (1943) and Mrs. Parkington (1944) with Walter Pidgeon, The Valley of Decision (1945) with Gregory Peck, That Forsyte Woman (1949) with Errol Flynn. She played Eleanor Roosevelt in Sunrise at Campobello (1960).

1961 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Sunrise at Campobello
