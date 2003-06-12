Golden Globes logo

Gregory Peck

8 Nominations
5 Wins
Gregory Peck

Eldred Gregory Peck (born in La Jolla, California, on April 5, 1916, died on June 12, 2003) had long career as a Hollywood movie star. Among his best films are: Keys of the Kingdom (1944), Duel in the Sun (1946) with Jennifer Jones, Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) by Elia Kazan, The Gunfighter (1950), The Big Country (1958), Roman Holiday (1953) by William Wyler with Audrey Hepburn, Spellbound (1954) by Alfred Hitchcock with Ingrid Bergman, The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) with Ava Gardner, Moby Dick (1956) and the TV-mini series Moby Dick (1998) by John Huston, Designing Woman (1957) by Vincent Minnelli with Lauren Bacall, To Kill A Mockingbird (1962) directed by Robert Mulligan from the novel by Harper Lee, Arabesque (1966) by Stanley Donen with Sophia Loren, Old Gringo (1989) with Jane Fonda.

Read Gregory Peck’s classic profile by Elisa Leonelli

Read On the 100th Anniversary of His Birth, We Celebrate a Golden Globe Star: Gregory Peck by Ana Maria Bahiana

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence-Gregory Peck,1969 by Philip Berk

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Moby Dick

1969 Winner

1969 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Gregory Peck

1963 Winner

1963 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
To Kill A Mockingbird

1955 Winner

1955 Winner

World Film Favorites
Gregory Peck

1951 Winner

1951 Winner

World Film Favorites
Gregory Peck

1947 Winner

1947 Winner

Actor In A Leading Role
The Yearling

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Boys From Brazil, The

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
MacArthur

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Captain Newman, M.D.
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.