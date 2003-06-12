Eldred Gregory Peck (born in La Jolla, California, on April 5, 1916, died on June 12, 2003) had long career as a Hollywood movie star. Among his best films are: Keys of the Kingdom (1944), Duel in the Sun (1946) with Jennifer Jones, Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) by Elia Kazan, The Gunfighter (1950), The Big Country (1958), Roman Holiday (1953) by William Wyler with Audrey Hepburn, Spellbound (1954) by Alfred Hitchcock with Ingrid Bergman, The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) with Ava Gardner, Moby Dick (1956) and the TV-mini series Moby Dick (1998) by John Huston, Designing Woman (1957) by Vincent Minnelli with Lauren Bacall, To Kill A Mockingbird (1962) directed by Robert Mulligan from the novel by Harper Lee, Arabesque (1966) by Stanley Donen with Sophia Loren, Old Gringo (1989) with Jane Fonda.

