Golden Globes logo

Gwyneth Paltrow

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Gwyneth Kate Paltrow (born September 27, 1972 in Los Angeles, California), daughter of actress Blythe Danner, starred in Emma (1996) directed by Douglas McGrath from the 1815 novel by Jane Austen, Sliding Doors (1998) by Peter Howitt, A Perfect Murder (1998) with Michael Douglas and Viggo Mortensen, Great Expectations (1998) directed by Alfonso Cuarón from the 1860 novel by Charles Dickens, Shakespeare in Love (1998) by John Madden. She acted with Matt Damon and Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith, in the ensemble The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) by Wes Anderson, the comedy Shallow Hal (2001) by the Farrelly Bros. She acted in Duets (2000) directed by her father Bruce Paltrow, played poet Sylvia Plat in Sylvia (2003) with Daniel Craig as Ted Hughes, starred with Anthony Hopkins and Jake Gyllenhaal in Proof (2005) directed by John Madden from the 2000 play by David Auburn, played a singer in Country Strong (2010).

She played Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s assistant, in Iron Man (2008) with Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man 2 (2010), Iron Man 3 (2013), The Avengers (2012), and in a cameo for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Shakespeare in Love

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Proof
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.