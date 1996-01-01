Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Kate Paltrow (born September 27, 1972 in Los Angeles, California), daughter of actress Blythe Danner, starred in Emma (1996) directed by Douglas McGrath from the 1815 novel by Jane Austen, Sliding Doors (1998) by Peter Howitt, A Perfect Murder (1998) with Michael Douglas and Viggo Mortensen, Great Expectations (1998) directed by Alfonso Cuarón from the 1860 novel by Charles Dickens, Shakespeare in Love (1998) by John Madden. She acted with Matt Damon and Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith, in the ensemble The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) by Wes Anderson, the comedy Shallow Hal (2001) by the Farrelly Bros. She acted in Duets (2000) directed by her father Bruce Paltrow, played poet Sylvia Plat in Sylvia (2003) with Daniel Craig as Ted Hughes, starred with Anthony Hopkins and Jake Gyllenhaal in Proof (2005) directed by John Madden from the 2000 play by David Auburn, played a singer in Country Strong (2010).

She played Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s assistant, in Iron Man (2008) with Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man 2 (2010), Iron Man 3 (2013), The Avengers (2012), and in a cameo for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).