Hal Ashby (born September 2, 1929 in Ogden, Utah, died December 27, 1988) was an editor of movies like In the Heat of the Night (1967) directed by Norman Jewison. He directed Harold and Maude (1971), The Last Detail (1973) starring Jack Nicholson, Shampoo (1975) with Warren Beatty, Bound for Glory (1976) with David Carradine as Woody Guthrie, Coming Home (1978) with Jane Fonda, Jon Voight and Bruce Dern, Being There (1979) with Peter Sellers from the 1970 novel by Jerzy Kosinski.
1980 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureBeing There
1979 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureComing Home
1977 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureBound for Glory