Golden Globes logo

Hal Ashby

3 Nominations

Hal Ashby (born September 2, 1929 in Ogden, Utah, died December 27, 1988) was an editor of movies like In the Heat of the Night (1967) directed by Norman Jewison. He directed Harold and Maude (1971), The Last Detail (1973) starring Jack Nicholson, Shampoo (1975) with Warren Beatty, Bound for Glory (1976) with David Carradine as Woody Guthrie, Coming Home (1978) with Jane Fonda, Jon Voight and Bruce Dern, Being There (1979) with Peter Sellers from the 1970 novel by Jerzy Kosinski.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Being There

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Coming Home

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Bound for Glory
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.