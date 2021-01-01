Hal B. Wallis

Harold Brent "Hal" Wallis (born Aaron Blum Wolowicz in Chicago, Illinois, September 14, 1898, died October 5, 1986) is the producer of many classic Hollywood films. At Warner Bros he produced Dark Victory (1939) and Now, Voyager (1942) starring Bette Davis, The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) with Errol Flynn, Sergeant York (1941) by Howard Hawks with Gary Cooper, The Maltese Falcon (1941) by John Huston and Casablanca (1942) by Michael Curtiz, starring Humphrey Bogart. At Paramount he produced Come Back, Littlle Sheba (1952) and Golden Globe winner The Rainmaker (1956) with Burt Lancaster, also Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) by John Sturges with Kirk Douglas and Burt Lancaster, Barefoot in the Park (1967) with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, True Grit (1969) with John Wayne.

