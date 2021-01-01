Golden Globes logo

Hal B. Wallis

Harold Brent "Hal" Wallis (born Aaron Blum Wolowicz in Chicago, Illinois, September 14, 1898, died October 5, 1986) is the producer of many classic Hollywood films. At Warner Bros he produced Dark Victory (1939) and Now, Voyager (1942) starring Bette Davis, The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) with Errol Flynn, Sergeant York (1941) by Howard Hawks with Gary Cooper, The Maltese Falcon (1941) by John Huston and Casablanca (1942) by Michael Curtiz, starring Humphrey Bogart. At Paramount he produced Come Back, Littlle Sheba (1952) and Golden Globe winner The Rainmaker (1956) with Burt Lancaster, also Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) by John Sturges with Kirk Douglas and Burt Lancaster, Barefoot in the Park (1967) with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, True Grit (1969) with John Wayne.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Hal B. Wallis, 1975 by Philip Berk.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1975 Winner

1975 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Hal B. Wallis
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.