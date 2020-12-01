Winners & Nominees
Winners & Nominees
Awards Database
Nominee Profiles
Cecil B. deMille Award
Carol Burnett Award
Golden Globe Awards Ceremony
Hollywood
Interviews
Women In Hollywood
In Memoriam
Industry
Box Office
Film
Television
Golden Globe Awards
Documentaries
Vintage
Golden Globe History
Oral History
Forgotten Hollywood
Out of the Vaults
Filmmakers' Autobiographies
Style
Fashion
Red Carpet
Costume Design
Global
Global News
Non-English Language Films
Foreign Language Films
Foreign Language Film Series
Global Cinema
Festivals & Events
Cannes Film Festival
Toronto Film Festival
Venice Film Festival
Sundance Film Festival
Comic-Con International
HFPA
HFPA Philanthropy
HFPA Grantees
LA Press Freedom Week
HFPA Restoration Summit
HFPA Grants Banquet
Golden Globe Ambassador
About the HFPA
HFPA Future
HFPA Members
Rules & Forms
Apply for HFPA Membership
Apply for a Grant
Screening Rooms
Golden Globes Credentials
Award Rules & Entry Forms
Golden Globes Updates
Hal Sadoff
Coming Soon
About HFPA
HFPA Philanthropy
About the Golden Globes
Golden Globes Credentials
Latest HFPA News
Apply for a Grant
Awards Rules & Entry Forms
Contact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our
Privacy Policy
.
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.