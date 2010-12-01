Halle Berry

Golden Globes logo

Halle Maria Berry (born August 14, 1966 in Cleveland, Ohio) acted in Boomerang (1992) with Eddie Murphy, The Flintstones (1994) with John Goodman, Bulworth (1998) by Warren Beatty, Swordfish (2001) with John Travolta, Monster’s Ball (2001) by Marc Forster, Gothica (2003) with Robert Downey Jr., Things We Lost in the Fire (2007) with Benicio del Toro, Frankie & Alice (2010), Cloud Atlas (2012) by the Wachowskis and Ted Tykwer. She was Bond Girl Jinx in Die Another Day (2002) with Pierce Brosnan. She was Catwoman (2004). She played Storm in X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). She acted in Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019). Berry made her directing debut and starred in Bruised (2021). 

On television she starred in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge (1999), Their Eyes Were Watching God (2005) from the 1937 novel by Zora Neale Hurston, Extant (2014-2015).

2000 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge

2011 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Frankie & Alice

2006 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Their Eyes Were Watching God

2006 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Lackawanna Blues

2002 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Monster's Ball

2000 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
