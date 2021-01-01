Harold Lloyd (born April 20, 1893, in Burchard, Nebraska, died March 8, 1971), one of the best comedians of the silent era with Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, starred in movies like Grandma’s Boy (1922), Safety Last! (1923), Girl Shy (1924), The Freshman (1925), The Kid Brother (1927), Speedy (1928). He transitioned to talkies with Welcome Danger (1929), Movie Crazy (1932), The Milky Way (1936). He starred in The Sin of Harold Diddlebock (1950) written and directed by Preston Sturges.