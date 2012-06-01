Born in Chicago, Illinois on July 13, 1942, Harrison Ford starred as Han Solo in the original Star Wars trilogy by George Lucas, Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983) and in the recent sequel Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) directed by J.J. Abrams. He played Indiana Jones in the saga created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). He starred in Blade Runner (1982) by Ridley Scott, Witness (1985) and The Mosquito Coast (1986) by Peter Weir, Working Girl (1985) with Melanie Griffith and Sigourney Weaver, Regarding Henry (1991) with Annette Bening both directed by Mike Nichols, Frantic (1988) by Roman Polanski, Presumed Innocent (1990) by Alan Pakula, The Fugitive (1993), Sabrina (1995) by Sydney Pollack. He played Jack Ryan in Patriot Games (1992), Clear and Present Danger (1994) by Philip Noyce, a US President in Air Force One (1997) by Wolfgang Petersen. He acted with Anne Heche in Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) by Ivan Reitman, with Kristin Scott Thomas in Random Hearts (1999) by Sydney Pollack, with Diane Keaton in Morning Glory (2010). Ford reprised his iconic roles of Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) by J.J. Abrams, of Rick Deckard Blade Runner 2049 (2017) by Denis Villeneuve.

