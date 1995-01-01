1 Nominations
Harvey Keitel (born May 13, 1939, Brooklyn, New York) was directed by Martin Scorsese in Mean Streets (1973), Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974),Taxi Driver (1976), The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), by Ridley Scott in The Duellists (1977), Thelma & Louise (1991), by Bertrand Tavernier in Death Watch (1980), by Barry Levinson in Bugsy (1991), by Alan Rudolph in Mortal Thoughts (1991), by Abel Ferrara in Bad Lieutenant (1992), by Jane Campion in The Piano (1993), by Quentin Tarantino in Reservoir Dogs (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), by Wayne Wang in Smoke (1995), by Theo Angelopoulos in Ulysses’ Gaze (1995). He acted with Michael Caine in Youth (2015) by Paolo Sorrentino, with Robert De Niro in The Comedian (2016) by Taylor Hackford.