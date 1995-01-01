Golden Globes logo

Harvey Keitel

1 Nominations

Harvey Keitel (born May 13, 1939, Brooklyn, New York) was directed by Martin Scorsese in Mean Streets (1973), Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974),Taxi Driver (1976), The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), by Ridley Scott in The Duellists (1977), Thelma & Louise (1991), by Bertrand Tavernier in Death Watch (1980), by Barry Levinson in Bugsy (1991), by Alan Rudolph in Mortal Thoughts (1991), by Abel Ferrara in Bad Lieutenant (1992), by Jane Campion in The Piano (1993), by Quentin Tarantino in Reservoir Dogs (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), by Wayne Wang in Smoke (1995), by Theo Angelopoulos in Ulysses’ Gaze (1995). He acted with Michael Caine in Youth (2015) by Paolo Sorrentino, with Robert De Niro in The Comedian (2016) by Taylor Hackford.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Bugsy
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.