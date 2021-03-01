Golden Globes logo

Heath Ledger

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Heath Ledger (born in Perth, Australia, April 4, 1979, died January 22, 2008) acted in movies like 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) with Julia Stiles, The Patriot (2000) by Roland Emmerich with Mel Gibson, A Knight’s Tale (2001) by Brian Helgeland, Monster’s Ball (2001) by Marc Forster, The Four Feathers (2002) by Shekhar Kapur, The Brothers Grimm (2005) by Terry Gilliam with Matt Damon, Brokeback Mountain (2006) by Ang Lee with Jake Gyllenhaal. He played the Joker in The Dark Knight (2008) by Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale as Batman.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2009 Winner

2009 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Dark Knight, The

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Brokeback Mountain
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.