Heath Ledger (born in Perth, Australia, April 4, 1979, died January 22, 2008) acted in movies like 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) with Julia Stiles, The Patriot (2000) by Roland Emmerich with Mel Gibson, A Knight’s Tale (2001) by Brian Helgeland, Monster’s Ball (2001) by Marc Forster, The Four Feathers (2002) by Shekhar Kapur, The Brothers Grimm (2005) by Terry Gilliam with Matt Damon, Brokeback Mountain (2006) by Ang Lee with Jake Gyllenhaal. He played the Joker in The Dark Knight (2008) by Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale as Batman.