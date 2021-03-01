2 Nominations
1 Wins
Heath Ledger (born in Perth, Australia, April 4, 1979, died January 22, 2008) acted in movies like 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) with Julia Stiles, The Patriot (2000) by Roland Emmerich with Mel Gibson, A Knight’s Tale (2001) by Brian Helgeland, Monster’s Ball (2001) by Marc Forster, The Four Feathers (2002) by Shekhar Kapur, The Brothers Grimm (2005) by Terry Gilliam with Matt Damon, Brokeback Mountain (2006) by Ang Lee with Jake Gyllenhaal. He played the Joker in The Dark Knight (2008) by Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale as Batman.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2009 Winner
2009 Winner
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureDark Knight, The
2006 Nominee
2006 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaBrokeback Mountain