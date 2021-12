Helen Hunt

Helen Elizabeth Hunt (born in Culver City, California, June 15, 1963) started acting on television in the sitcom Mad About You (1992-1999), she acted in movies like Twister (1996) by Jan de Bont), As Good as It Gets (1997) by James Brooks with Jack Nicholson, Cast Away (2000) by Robert Zemeckis with Tom Hanks, What Women Want (2000) by Nancy Meyers with Mel Gibson, Pay It Forward (2000) by Mimi Leder with Kevin Spacey, The Sessions (2012) with John Hawkes. Hunt directed and starred in Then She Found Me (2007) and Ride (2014).