Golden Globes logo

Helen Mirren

16 Nominations
3 Wins

Dame Helen Lydia Mirren (born in London, England, July 26, 2014) acted in O Lucky Man! (1973) by Lindsay Anderson with Malcolm McDowell, Excalibur (1981) by John Boorman, The Mosquito Coast (1986) by Peter Weir with Harrison Ford, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989) by Peter Greenaway, The Comfort of Strangers (1990) by Paul Schrader, The Madness of King George (1994), Some Mother’s Son (1996) by Terry George, Gosford Park (2001) by Robert Altman, Calendar Girls (2003) by Nigel Cole, The Clearing (2004) with Robert Redford, The Queen (2006) by Stephen Frears, The Last Station (2009) by Michael Hoffman with Christopher Plummer, The Debt (2011) by John Madden, Red (2010) and Red 2 (2013) with Bruce Willis, Hitchcock (2012) with Anthony Hopkins, The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) by Lasse Hallstrom. She played Maria Altmann in Woman in Gold (2015) with Ryan Reynolds, Hedda Hopper in Trumbo (2015) with Bryan Cranston, a British colonel in Eye in the Sky (2016), an actress in Collateral Beauty (2016). Mirren starred with Donald Sutherland in The Leisure Seeker (2017) directed by Paolo Virzì, with Ian McKellen in The Good Liar (2019) directed by Bill Condon, with Jim Broadbent in The Duke (2021) by Roger Michell.

She acted on television in Prime Suspect (1991-2006), The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (2004), Elizabeth I (2006), Phil Spector (2013) with Al Pacino, Catherine the Great (2019).

Read Helen Mirren (The Hundred Foot Journey) by Meher Tatna.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Queen, The

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Elizabeth I

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Losing Chase

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Catherine the Great

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Leisure Seeker, The

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Trumbo

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Hundred-Foot Journey, The

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Phil Spector

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Hitchcock

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Last Station, The

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Prime Suspect: The Final Act

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Calendar Girls

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Door to Door

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Gosford Park

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Passion of Ayn Rand, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.