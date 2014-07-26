Dame Helen Lydia Mirren (born in London, England, July 26, 2014) acted in O Lucky Man! (1973) by Lindsay Anderson with Malcolm McDowell, Excalibur (1981) by John Boorman, The Mosquito Coast (1986) by Peter Weir with Harrison Ford, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989) by Peter Greenaway, The Comfort of Strangers (1990) by Paul Schrader, The Madness of King George (1994), Some Mother’s Son (1996) by Terry George, Gosford Park (2001) by Robert Altman, Calendar Girls (2003) by Nigel Cole, The Clearing (2004) with Robert Redford, The Queen (2006) by Stephen Frears, The Last Station (2009) by Michael Hoffman with Christopher Plummer, The Debt (2011) by John Madden, Red (2010) and Red 2 (2013) with Bruce Willis, Hitchcock (2012) with Anthony Hopkins, The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) by Lasse Hallstrom. She played Maria Altmann in Woman in Gold (2015) with Ryan Reynolds, Hedda Hopper in Trumbo (2015) with Bryan Cranston, a British colonel in Eye in the Sky (2016), an actress in Collateral Beauty (2016). Mirren starred with Donald Sutherland in The Leisure Seeker (2017) directed by Paolo Virzì, with Ian McKellen in The Good Liar (2019) directed by Bill Condon, with Jim Broadbent in The Duke (2021) by Roger Michell.
She acted on television in Prime Suspect (1991-2006), The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (2004), Elizabeth I (2006), Phil Spector (2013) with Al Pacino, Catherine the Great (2019).
Read Helen Mirren (The Hundred Foot Journey) by Meher Tatna.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2007 Winner
2007 Winner
2007 Winner
2007 Winner
1997 Winner
1997 Winner
2020 Nominee
2020 Nominee
2018 Nominee
2018 Nominee
2016 Nominee
2016 Nominee
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
2014 Nominee
2014 Nominee
2013 Nominee
2013 Nominee
2010 Nominee
2010 Nominee
2007 Nominee
2007 Nominee
2004 Nominee
2004 Nominee
2004 Nominee
2004 Nominee
2003 Nominee
2003 Nominee
2002 Nominee
2002 Nominee
2000 Nominee
2000 Nominee