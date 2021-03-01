Helena Bonham Carter (born May 26, 1966 in London, England) starred in A Room with a View (1985) and Howards End (1992) both directed by James Ivory from novels by E.M. Forster, The Wings of the Dove (1997) directed by Ian Softly from the 1902 novel by Henry James. She was directed by Kenneth Branagh in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994), by Tim Burton in Planet of the Apes (2001), Big Fish (2003), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) from the 1964 children’s book by Road Dahl, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010) from Lewis Carroll, Dark Shadows (2012). She also acted in the sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016). She acted in Mighty Aphrodite (1995) by Woody Allen with Mira Sorvino, The Theory of Flight (1998) by Paul Greengrass with Kenneth Branagh, Fight Club (1999) by David Fincher with Brad Pitt, The King’s Speech (2010) by Tom Hooper with Colin Firth, Great Expectations (2012) directed by Mike Newell from the 1861 novel by Charles Dickens. She played Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films (2007-2011), the fairy godmother in Cinderella (2015) by Kenneth Branagh, an activist in Suffragette (2015) by Sarah Gavron, the Red Queen in Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016). She acted in Ocean’s 8 (2018) by Gary Ross.

On television, she played Princess Margaret in The Crown (2019).