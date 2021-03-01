Golden Globes logo

Helena Bonham Carter (born May 26, 1966 in London, England) starred in A Room with a View (1985) and Howards End (1992) both directed by James Ivory from novels by E.M. Forster, The Wings of the Dove (1997) directed by Ian Softly from the 1902 novel by Henry James. She was directed by Kenneth Branagh in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994), by Tim Burton in Planet of the Apes (2001), Big Fish (2003), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) from the 1964 children’s book by Road Dahl, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010) from Lewis Carroll, Dark Shadows (2012). She also acted in the sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016). She acted in Mighty Aphrodite (1995) by Woody Allen with Mira Sorvino, The Theory of Flight (1998) by Paul Greengrass with Kenneth Branagh, Fight Club (1999) by David Fincher with Brad Pitt, The King’s Speech (2010) by Tom Hooper with Colin Firth, Great Expectations (2012) directed by Mike Newell from the 1861 novel by Charles Dickens. She played Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films (2007-2011), the fairy godmother in Cinderella (2015) by Kenneth Branagh, an activist in Suffragette (2015) by Sarah Gavron, the Red Queen in Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016). She acted in Ocean’s 8 (2018) by Gary Ross.

On television, she played Princess Margaret in The Crown (2019).

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Crown, The

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Crown, The

2014 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Burton and Taylor

2011 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The King's Speech

2008 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

2003 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Live from Baghdad

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Merlin

1998 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Wings of the Dove, The

1994 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Fatal Deception: Mrs. Lee Harvey Oswald
