Henry Fonda, born May 16, 1905 in Grand Island, Nebraska, died August 12, 1982, acted with Sylvia Sidney in You Only Live Once (1937) by Fritz Lang, Bette Davis in Jezebel (1939) by William Wyler, with Barbara Stanwyck in The Lady Eve (1941) by Preston Sturges. He starred in Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) by John Ford, The Grapes of Wrath (1940) directed by John Ford from the novel by John Steinbeck, The Ox-Bow Incident (1943) by William Wellman, My Darling Clementine (1946) and Mister Rogers (1955) both by John Ford, The Wrong Man (1957) by Alfred Hitchcock, 12 Angry Men (1957) and Fail Safe (1964) both directed by Sidney Lumet, Advise and Consent (1962) by Otto Preminger, Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) by Sergio Leone. His last film was On Golden Pond (1981) directed by Mark Rydell with Katharine Hepburn and his daughter Jane Fonda.

