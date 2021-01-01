Golden Globes logo

Henry Fonda, born May 16, 1905 in Grand Island, Nebraska, died August 12, 1982, acted with Sylvia Sidney in You Only Live Once (1937) by Fritz Lang, Bette Davis in Jezebel (1939) by William Wyler, with Barbara Stanwyck in The Lady Eve (1941) by Preston Sturges. He starred in Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) by John Ford, The Grapes of Wrath (1940) directed by John Ford from the novel by John Steinbeck, The Ox-Bow Incident (1943) by William Wellman, My Darling Clementine (1946) and Mister Rogers (1955) both by John Ford, The Wrong Man (1957) by Alfred Hitchcock, 12 Angry Men (1957) and Fail Safe (1964) both directed by Sidney Lumet, Advise and Consent (1962) by Otto Preminger, Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) by Sergio Leone. His last film was On Golden Pond (1981) directed by Mark Rydell with Katharine Hepburn and his daughter Jane Fonda.

Read Henry Ford’s classic profile by Elisa Leonelli

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Henry Fonda, 1980 by Philip Berk

1982 Winner

1982 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
On Golden Pond

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Henry Fonda

1958 Nominee

1958 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
12 Angry Men (1957)
