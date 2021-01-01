Henry King (born in Christiansburg, Virginia, January 24, 1886, died June 29, 1982) directed movies like Ramona (1936) with Loretta Young, Stanley and Livingstone (1939) with Spencer Tracy, Seventh Heaven (1937) with James Stewart, The Black Swan (1942) with Tyrone Powers, The Song of Bernadette (1943) with Jennifer Jones, Wilson (1944) with Charles Coburn, The Gunfighter (1950) with Gregory Peck, The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952), Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing (1955) with William Holden, The Sun Also Rises (1957) from the 1926 novel by Ernest Hemingway, Tender is the Night (1962) from the 1934 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.