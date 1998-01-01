Henry Winkler (born October 30, 1945 in New York City) became known as “The Fonz” in the TV comedy series Happy Days (1974-1984) with Ron Howard. He acted in movies like The Lords of Flatbush (1974), Heroes (1977), The One and Only (1978) by Carl Reiner, Night Shift (1982) directed by Ron Howard. He acted with Adam Sandler in movies like The Waterboy (1998) and Click (2006). He directed Memories of Me (1988) with Billy Crystal, Cop and a Half (1993) with Burt Reynolds

He acted with Bill Hader in the TV series Barry (2018-2019).