Henry Winkler (born October 30, 1945 in New York City) became known as “The Fonz” in the TV comedy series Happy Days (1974-1984) with Ron Howard. He acted in movies like The Lords of Flatbush (1974), Heroes (1977), The One and Only (1978) by Carl Reiner, Night Shift (1982) directed by Ron Howard. He acted with Adam Sandler in movies like The Waterboy (1998) and Click (2006). He directed Memories of Me (1988) with Billy Crystal, Cop and a Half (1993) with Burt Reynolds
He acted with Bill Hader in the TV series Barry (2018-2019).
1978 Winner
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesHappy Days
1977 Winner
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesHappy Days
2020 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionBarry
2019 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionBarry
1983 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyNight Shift
1978 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaHeroes