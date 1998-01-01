Golden Globes logo

Henry Winkler

6 Nominations
2 Wins
Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler (born October 30, 1945 in New York City) became known as “The Fonz” in the TV comedy series Happy Days (1974-1984) with Ron Howard. He acted in movies like The Lords of Flatbush (1974), Heroes (1977), The One and Only (1978) by Carl Reiner, Night Shift (1982) directed by Ron Howard. He acted with Adam Sandler in movies like The Waterboy (1998) and Click (2006). He directed Memories of Me (1988) with Billy Crystal, Cop and a Half (1993) with Burt Reynolds

He acted with Bill Hader in the TV series Barry (2018-2019).

 

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1978 Winner

1978 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Happy Days

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Happy Days

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Barry

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Barry

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Night Shift

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Heroes
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.