Hilary Swank

Hilary Ann Swank (born July 30, 1974, in Lincoln, Nebraska) starred in The Next Karate Kid (1994) with Pat Morita, played transgender Brandon Teena in Boys Don’t Cry (1999) by Kimberly Pierce. She played suffragist Alice Paul in Iron Jawed Angels (2004), a boxer in Million Dollar Baby (2004) directed by costar Clint Eastwood. She was directed by Richard LeGravanese in P.S. I Love You (2007) with Gerard Butler and in Freedom Writers (2007). Swank played aviator Amelia Earhart in Amelia (2009) by Mira Nair with Richard Gere, she was directed by costar Tommy Lee Jones in the western The Homesman (2014). She acted with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig in Logan Lucky (2017) by Steven Soderbergh, with Helena Bonham Carter in 55 Steps (2017) by Bille August, with Blythe Danner in What They Had (2018). She starred in the thriller Fatale (2020).

On television, she starred with Brenda Blethyn in Mary and Martha (2013), with Donald Sutherland in Trust (2018) by Danny Boyle. She played a NASA astronaut in Away (2020).