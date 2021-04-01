Golden Globes logo

Howard Shore

6 Nominations
3 Wins

2005 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
The Aviator

2004 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2004 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2012 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Hugo

2008 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Eastern Promises

2002 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
