Howard Shore

2005 Winner
Best Score Motion PictureThe Aviator
2004 Winner
Best Score Motion PictureThe Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2004 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureThe Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2012 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureHugo
2008 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureEastern Promises
2002 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureThe Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring