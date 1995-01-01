Golden Globes logo

Ian McKellen

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Ian McKellen (born May 25, 1939 in Burnley, Lancashire, England), a classically trained theater actor, played writer D. H. Lawrence in Priest of Love (1982), the king in Richard III (1995) directed by Richard Loncraine from the play by William Shakespeare, film director James Whales in Gods and Monsters (1998) by Bill Condon, Sir Leigh Teabing in The Da Vinci Code (2006) by Ron Howard, Sherlock Holmes in Mr. Holmes (2015) by Bill Condon, the Earl of Southampton in All Is True (2018) by Kenneth Branagh, a con artist in The Good Liar (2019) with Helen Mirren, Gus in Cats (2019) directed by Tom Hooper from the 1981 stage musical by Andrew Lloyd Weber.

He played Magneto in X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), both directed by Bryan Singer, X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) by Brett Radner, X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) by Bryan Singer. He was the wizard Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings movies: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), The Return of the King, and in The Hobbit trilogy: An Unexpected Journey (2012), The Desolation of Smaug (2013), The Battle of the Five Armies (2014), all 6 films directed by Peter Jackson from J.R.R. Tolkien.

On television McKellen acted in And the Band Played On (1993) by Roger Spottiswoode, Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny (1995), Vicious (2013-2016).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Rasputin

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Gods and Monsters

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Richard III
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.