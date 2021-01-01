Ingrid Bergman (born in Stockholm, Sweden August 29, 1915, died August 29, 1982) acted with Leslie Howard in Intermezzo (1939), with Spencer Tracy in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941), with Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca (1942) by Michael Curtiz, with Gary Cooper in For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943), with Charles Boyer in Gaslight (1944) by George Cukor, with Bing Crosby in The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945), with Gregory Peck in Spellbound (1945) and with Cary Grant in Notorious (1946) both directed by Alfred Hitchcock. She acted in Joan of Arc (1949), in the Italian movies directed by Roberto Rossellini, Stromboli (1950) and Viaggio in Italia (1954). Bergman acted in Anastasia (1956), The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1958), Indiscreet (1958) by Stanley Donen with Cary Grant, Cactus Flower (1969), Murder on the Orient Express (1974) by Sidney Lumet, Autumn Sonata (1978) by Ingmar Bergman. On television she played Golda Meir in A Woman Called Golda (1982).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1983 Winner
1983 Winner
1946 Winner
1946 Winner
1945 Winner
1945 Winner
1979 Nominee
1979 Nominee
1970 Nominee
1970 Nominee
1959 Nominee
1959 Nominee
1959 Nominee
1959 Nominee
1957 Nominee
1957 Nominee