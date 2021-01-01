Golden Globes logo

Ingrid Bergman

8 Nominations
3 Wins

Ingrid Bergman (born in Stockholm, Sweden August 29, 1915, died August 29, 1982) acted with Leslie Howard in Intermezzo (1939), with Spencer Tracy in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941), with Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca (1942) by Michael Curtiz, with Gary Cooper in For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943), with Charles Boyer in Gaslight (1944) by George Cukor, with Bing Crosby in The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945), with Gregory Peck in Spellbound (1945) and with Cary Grant in Notorious (1946) both directed by Alfred Hitchcock. She acted in Joan of Arc (1949), in the Italian movies directed by Roberto Rossellini, Stromboli (1950) and Viaggio in Italia (1954). Bergman acted in Anastasia (1956), The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1958), Indiscreet (1958) by Stanley Donen with Cary Grant, Cactus Flower (1969), Murder on the Orient Express (1974) by Sidney Lumet, Autumn Sonata (1978) by Ingmar Bergman. On television she played Golda Meir in A Woman Called Golda (1982).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1983 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Woman Called Golda, A

1946 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role
The Bells of St. Mary's

1945 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role
Gaslight

1979 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Autumn Sonata

1970 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Cactus Flower

1959 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Indiscreet

1959 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Inn of the Sixth Happiness, The

1957 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Anastasia (1956)
