Isabelle Huppert

1 Nominations
1 Wins
ISABELLE HUPPERT

Isabelle Huppert (born March 16, 1953 in Paris, France) starred in La Dentellière (1977), she was directed by Claude Chabrol in Violette Nozière (1978), Une affaire de femmes (Story of Women, 1988), Madame Bovary (1991), La Cérémonie (1995), Merci pour le chocolat (2000), L’Ivresse du pouvoir (2006), by Bertrand Tavernier in Coup de Torchon (1981), by Diane Kurys in Entre Nous (1983), by Michael Haneke in La Pianiste (The Piano Teacher, 2001) and Amour (2012), by François Ozon in 8 femmes (8 Women, 2002), by Patrice Chéraeu in Gabrielle (2005). She acted with Gerard Depardieu in Loulou (1980) and Valley of Love (2015), with Daniel Auteil in La Séparation (1994). She acted in English in Heaven’s Gate (1980) by Michael Cimino, I Heart Huckabees (2004) by David O. Russell and Louder Than Bombs (2015) with Gabriel Byrne. In 2016 she starred in the French films L’Avenir (Things to Come), and Elle directed by Paul Verhoeven.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Elle
