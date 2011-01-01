Issa Rae (born January 12, 1985, in Los Angeles, California) graduated from Stanford University with a major in African and African-American Studies and then studied at the New York Film Academy. She abandoned all thoughts of going to business school or law school when the web series that she produced at Stanford with her friend Tracy Oliver, Awkward Black Girl, started taking off in 2011. In 2013, it won a Shorty award for Best Web Show. As of 2016, Rae is the creator, co-writer and star of the series Insecure, which is partially based on Awkward Black Girl. Rae acted in the TV movie Coastal Elites (2020), starred in the feature films The Photograph (2020) with Lakeath Stanfield, The Lovebirds (2020) with Kumail Nanjiani.

