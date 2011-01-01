Golden Globes logo

Issa Rae

3 Nominations
Issa Rae

Issa Rae (born January 12, 1985, in Los Angeles, California) graduated from Stanford University with a major in African and African-American Studies and then studied at the New York Film Academy. She abandoned all thoughts of going to business school or law school when the web series that she produced at Stanford with her friend Tracy Oliver, Awkward Black Girl, started taking off in 2011. In 2013, it won a Shorty award for Best Web Show. As of 2016, Rae is the creator, co-writer and star of the series Insecure, which is partially based on Awkward Black Girl. Rae acted in the TV movie Coastal Elites (2020), starred in the feature films The Photograph (2020) with Lakeath Stanfield, The Lovebirds (2020) with Kumail Nanjiani.

Read 74th Golden Globe Awards, Nominations 2017, TV, television, TV series, Comedy, Issa Rae, Insecure by Meher Tatna.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Insecure

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Insecure

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Insecure
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.