Thomas Jacob “Jack” Black (born in Santa Monica, California, August 28, 1969) acted with John Cusack in High Fidelity (2000) by Stephen Frears, with Gwyneth Paltrow in Shallow Hal (2001) by the Farrelly Bros, with Naomi Watts in King Kong (2005) by Peter Jackson, with Kate Winslet in The Holiday (2006) by Nancy Meyers, with Robert Downey, Jr. in Tropic Thunder (2008) directed by Ben Stiller. He starred in The School of Rock (2003) and Bernie (2012) directed by Richard Linklater.

2013 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Bernie

2004 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
School of Rock, The
