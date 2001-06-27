John Uhler “Jack” Lemmon III was born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 1925, died in Los Angeles on June 27, 2001 and was cast by George Cukor in his first film, It Should Happen to You (1954) opposite Judy Holliday. He acted with Henry Fonda, James Cagney and William Powell in Mister Rogers (1955), with Kim Novak in Bell, Book and Candle (1958), with Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot (1959) by Billy Wilder, with Shirley MacLaine in The Apartment (1969) and Irma La Douce (1963) both directed by Billy Wilder, with Lee Remick in Days of Wine and Roses (1962) by Blake Edwards, with Virna Lisi in How to Murder Your Wife (1965), with Tony Curtis and Natalie Wood in The Great Race (1965) by Blake Edwards, with Anne Bancroft in Prisoner of Second Avenue (1974). He co-starred with Walter Matthau in the Billy Wilder comedies The Fortune Cookie (1966) and The Front Page (1974), in The Odd Couple (1968) from the Neil Simon play, Grumpy Old Men (1993) with Ann-Margret and Grumpier Old Men (1995) with Sophia Loren. He acted in dramas, Save the Tiger (1973) by John Avildsen, The China Syndrome (1979) with Jane Fonda and Michael Douglas, Missing (1982) by Costa-Gavras, Tribute (1980), Dad (1989) and the ensemble films Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) directed by James Foley from the play by David Mamet, Short Cuts (1993) by Robert Altman.
