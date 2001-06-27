Golden Globes logo

22 Nominations
4 Wins
John Uhler “Jack” Lemmon III was born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 1925, died in Los Angeles on June 27, 2001 and was cast by George Cukor in his first film, It Should Happen to You (1954) opposite Judy Holliday. He acted with Henry Fonda, James Cagney and William Powell in Mister Rogers (1955), with Kim Novak in Bell, Book and Candle (1958), with Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot (1959) by Billy Wilder, with Shirley MacLaine in The Apartment (1969) and Irma La Douce (1963) both directed by Billy Wilder, with Lee Remick in Days of Wine and Roses (1962) by Blake Edwards, with Virna Lisi in How to Murder Your Wife (1965), with Tony Curtis and Natalie Wood in The Great Race (1965) by Blake Edwards, with Anne Bancroft in Prisoner of Second Avenue (1974). He co-starred with Walter Matthau in the Billy Wilder comedies The Fortune Cookie (1966) and The Front Page (1974), in The Odd Couple (1968) from the Neil Simon play, Grumpy Old Men (1993) with Ann-Margret and Grumpier Old Men (1995) with Sophia Loren. He acted in dramas, Save the Tiger (1973) by John Avildsen, The China Syndrome (1979) with Jane Fonda and Michael Douglas, Missing (1982) by Costa-Gavras, Tribute (1980), Dad (1989) and the ensemble films Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) directed by James Foley from the play by David Mamet, Short Cuts (1993) by Robert Altman.

Read Jack Lemmon’s classic profile by Elisa Leonelli.

2000 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Inherit the Wind (TV - 1999)

1991 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
1973 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Avanti!

1961 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Apartment, The

1960 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Some Like It Hot

2000 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Tuesdays with Morrie

1998 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
12 Angry Men (TV-1997)

1994 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Life in the Theatre, A

1990 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Dad

1989 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Murder of Mary Phagan, The

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Long Day's Journey Into Night

1987 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
That's Life!

1983 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Missing

1981 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Tribute

1980 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
China Syndrome, The

1975 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Front Page, The

1974 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Save the Tiger

1971 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Out-of-Towners, The

1969 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Odd Couple, The (1968)

1966 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Great Race

1964 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Irma La Douce

1964 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Under The Yum Yum Tree

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Days of Wine and Roses
