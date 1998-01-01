Golden Globes logo

Jack Nicholson

17 Nominations
6 Wins

Born John Joseph “Jack” on April 22, 1937 in Neptune City, New Jersey, Nicholson was over 30-years-old when he became known, after Easy Rider (1969) by Peter Fonda with Dennis Hopper. In the 1970s he received critical acclaim for Five Easy Pieces (1970) by Bob Rafelson, Carnal Knowledge (1971) by Mike Nichols, The Last Detail (1973) by Hal Ashby, Chinatown (1974 by Roman Polanski with Faye Dunaway, The Passenger (1975) by Michelangelo Antonioni, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) by Milos Foreman. He continued to work with excellent directors and co-stars in The Shining (1980) by Stanley Kubrick, The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981) by Bob Rafelson with Jessica Lange, Terms of Endearment (1983) by James Brooks with Shirley MacLaine, Prizzi’s Honor (1985) by John Huston with his long-time companion Anjelica Huston, Ironweed (1987) with Meryl Streep directed by Hector Babenco from a novel by Nora Ephron. Nicholson played the Joker in Batman (1989) by Tim Burton with Michael Keaton, acted with Tom Cruise in A Few Good Men (1992) by Rob Reiner, in As Good As It Gets (1997) by James Brooks, About Schmidt (2001) by Alexander Payne, Something’s Gotta Give (2003) by Nancy Meyers with Diane Keaton, The Departed (2006) by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Jack Nicholson, 1999 by Philip Berk

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2003 Winner

2003 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
About Schmidt

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Jack Nicholson

1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
As Good as It Gets

1986 Winner

1986 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Prizzi's Honor

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Terms of Endearment

1976 Winner

1976 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

1975 Winner

1975 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Chinatown

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Departed, The

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Something's Gotta Give

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Hoffa

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Few Good Men, A

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Batman

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Ironweed

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Reds

1974 Nominee

1974 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Last Detail, The

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Carnal Knowledge

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Five Easy Pieces

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Easy Rider
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.