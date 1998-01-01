Jack Nicholson

Born John Joseph “Jack” on April 22, 1937 in Neptune City, New Jersey, Nicholson was over 30-years-old when he became known, after Easy Rider (1969) by Peter Fonda with Dennis Hopper. In the 1970s he received critical acclaim for Five Easy Pieces (1970) by Bob Rafelson, Carnal Knowledge (1971) by Mike Nichols, The Last Detail (1973) by Hal Ashby, Chinatown (1974 by Roman Polanski with Faye Dunaway, The Passenger (1975) by Michelangelo Antonioni, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) by Milos Foreman. He continued to work with excellent directors and co-stars in The Shining (1980) by Stanley Kubrick, The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981) by Bob Rafelson with Jessica Lange, Terms of Endearment (1983) by James Brooks with Shirley MacLaine, Prizzi’s Honor (1985) by John Huston with his long-time companion Anjelica Huston, Ironweed (1987) with Meryl Streep directed by Hector Babenco from a novel by Nora Ephron. Nicholson played the Joker in Batman (1989) by Tim Burton with Michael Keaton, acted with Tom Cruise in A Few Good Men (1992) by Rob Reiner, in As Good As It Gets (1997) by James Brooks, About Schmidt (2001) by Alexander Payne, Something’s Gotta Give (2003) by Nancy Meyers with Diane Keaton, The Departed (2006) by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio.

