Jacqueline Ruth Jacki” Weaver (born May 25, 1947 in Sydney, Australia) acted in Australian films during the 1970s and on stage in the 1990s, she received critical acclaim for Animal Kingdom (2010) set in Melbourne. She acted in The Five-Year Engagement (2012) with Jason Segel and Emily Blunt, Stoker (2013) with Nicole Kidman, Silver Linings Playbook (2013) with Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.