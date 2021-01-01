John “Jackie” Gleason (born in Brooklyn, New York, February 26, 1916, died June 24, 1987) created and starred in The Honeymooners (1955-1956) and The Jackie Gleason Show (1952-1955). He acted in movies like The Hustler (1961) with Paul Newman, Gigot (1962) by Gene Kelly, The Toy (1982) with Richard Pryor, Smokey and the Bandit (1977) with Burt Reynolds, Nothing in Common (1986) by Garry Marshall with Tom Hanks.