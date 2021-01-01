Golden Globes logo

Jackie Gleason

3 Nominations
Jackie Gleason

John “Jackie” Gleason (born in Brooklyn, New York, February 26, 1916, died June 24, 1987) created and starred in The Honeymooners (1955-1956) and The Jackie Gleason Show (1952-1955). He acted in movies like The Hustler (1961) with Paul Newman, Gigot (1962) by Gene Kelly, The Toy (1982) with Richard Pryor, Smokey and the Bandit (1977) with Burt Reynolds, Nothing in Common (1986) by Garry Marshall with Tom Hanks.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series
Jackie Gleason: His American Scene Magazine

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Gigot

1962 Nominee

1962 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
The Hustler
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.