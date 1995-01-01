Golden Globes logo

5 Nominations
1 Wins
Jacqueline Bisset (born September 13, 1944 in Weybridge, Surrey, England) acted with Jean-Pierre Léaud in Day For Night (La Nuit américaine, 1973) by Francois Truffaut, with Marcello Mastroianni in The Sunday Woman (La donna della domenica, 1975) by Luigi Comencini, with Nick Nolte in The Deep (1977) by Peter Yates, with George Segal in Who Is Killing The Great Chefs of Europe? (1978), with Candice Bergen in Rich and Famous (1981) by George Cukor, with Rob Lowe in Class (1983), with Albert Finney in Under the Volcano (1984) by John Huston, with Isabelle Huppert in La Cérémonie (1995) by Claude Chabrol.

On television Bisset acted in Joan of Arc (1999) with Leelee Sobieski, Dancing on the Edge (2013).

2014 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Dancing on the Edge

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Joan of Arc

1985 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Under The Volcano

1979 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Who Is Killing The Great Chefs of Europe?

1969 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Sweet Ride, The
