Jacob Benjamin “Jake” Gyllenhaal (born December 19, 1980) is the son of director Stephen Gyllenhaal, screenwriter Naomi Foner, younger brother of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. He starred in October Sky (1999) from the 1998 book Rocket Boys and Donnie Darko (2001). He acted with Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl (2002), with Dustin Hoffman in Moonlight Mile (2002), with Dennis Quaid in The Day After Tomorrow (2004) by Roland Emmerich, with Peter Sarsgaard in Jarhead (2005) by Sam Mendes, with Gwyneth Paltrow in Proof (2005) by John Madden. He starred with Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain (2005) directed by Ang Lee from the short story by Annie Proulx, with Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. in Zodiac (2007) by David Fincher, with Reese Witherspoon in Rendition (2007), with Anne Hathaway in Love & Other Drugs (2010) by Edward Zwick, with Vera Farmiga in Source Code (2011), with Michael Peña in End of Watch (2012), with Hugh Jackman in Prisoners (2013) by Denis Villeneuve, Nightcrawler (2014) by Dan Gilroy, Southpaw (2015) by Antoine Fuqua, Demolition (2015) by Jean-Marc Vallée. He acted with Amy Adams in Nocturnal Animals (2016) by Tom Ford, with Carey Mulligan in Wildlife (2018) by Paul Dano, with John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix in The Sister Brothers (2018), with Rene Russo in Velvet Buzzsaw (2019), in The Guilty (2021) by Antoine Fuqua. He played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) with Tom Holland.

