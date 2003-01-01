Golden Globes logo

4 Nominations
James Caan (born in the Bronx, New York, March 26, 1940) acted in movies like The Rain People (1969), The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather Part II (1974) directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Cinderella Liberty (1973) by Mark Rydell, The Gambler (1974) by Karel Reisz, Rollerball (1975) by Norman Jewison, Funny Lady (1975) by Herbert Ross with Barbra Streisand, Comes a Horseman (1978) by Alan Pakula with Jane Fonda, Thief (1981) by Michael Mann, Misery (1990) directed by Rob Reiner from the 1987 novel by Stephen King, For the Boys (1991) by Mark Rydell with Bette Midler, Honeymoon in Vegas (1992), Flesh and Bone (1993). On television, Caan acted in the TV movie Brian’s Song (1971), the TV series Las Vegas (2003-2008).

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: James Caan, 1966 by Philip Berk.

1976 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Funny Lady

1975 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Gambler, The

1973 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Godfather, The

1966 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Glory Guys, The
