James Caan (born in the Bronx, New York, March 26, 1940) acted in movies like The Rain People (1969), The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather Part II (1974) directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Cinderella Liberty (1973) by Mark Rydell, The Gambler (1974) by Karel Reisz, Rollerball (1975) by Norman Jewison, Funny Lady (1975) by Herbert Ross with Barbra Streisand, Comes a Horseman (1978) by Alan Pakula with Jane Fonda, Thief (1981) by Michael Mann, Misery (1990) directed by Rob Reiner from the 1987 novel by Stephen King, For the Boys (1991) by Mark Rydell with Bette Midler, Honeymoon in Vegas (1992), Flesh and Bone (1993). On television, Caan acted in the TV movie Brian’s Song (1971), the TV series Las Vegas (2003-2008).
Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: James Caan, 1966 by Philip Berk.
