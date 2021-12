James Francis Cameron (born August 16, 1954 in Ontario, Canada) wrote and directed The Terminator (1984), Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991), True Lies (1994) starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Aliens (1986) with Sigourney Weaver, sequel to Alien (1979) by Ridley Scott, The Abyss (1989) with Ed Harris, Titanic (1997) with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Avatar (2009) with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.